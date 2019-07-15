First Majestic Q2 production gains 2% to 6.4M silver equiv. oz.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) says it produced 6.4M silver equiv. oz. in Q2, consisting of 3.2M oz. of silver, 33.5K oz. of gold, 2.5M lbs. of lead and 1.4M lbs. of zinc.

Total H1 production reached 12.7M oz., near the midpoint of the company's full-year guidance of 24.7M-27.5M silver equiv. oz.

AG says the San Dimas mine in Mexico produced 1.6M oz. of silver and 23K oz. of gold during Q2, for a 15% Q/Q increase in total production to 3.64M silver equiv. oz., citing higher than expected grades and mining rates from the Jessica and Victoria veins.

Also during the quarter, the Santa Elena mine in Mexico produced 596.8K oz. of silver and 9.8K oz. of gold for a total production of 1.46M silver equiv. oz., up 4% Q/Q.

AG says silver production at its La Encantada mine in Mexico fell 32% Q/Q to 489.2K oz., primarily due to a 23% decrease in tons milled and a 12% decrease in silver grades.