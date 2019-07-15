KB Home declares $0.09 dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declares $0.09/share quarterly dividend, 260% increase from prior dividend of $0.025.

Forward yield 1.37%

Payable Aug. 15; for shareholders of record Aug. 1; ex-div July 31.

“With the success of our Returns-Focused Growth Plan in increasing both our scale and profitability, improving our asset efficiency and monetizing our deferred tax assets, we have generated significant operating cash flow. We have taken a balanced approach to allocating our capital, investing in the Company’s future growth, reducing our debt and, now, returning a meaningfully higher amount of cash to stockholders,” said Jeffrey Mezger, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

