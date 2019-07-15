Luminex signs a binding earn-in agreement with BHP

Luminex Resources (OTCPK:LUMIF) has signed a formal earn-in and joint venture agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group on Luminex’s Tarqui & Tarqui 2 mining concessions in Ecuador.

BHP has the right to earn a 51% ownership interest in a joint venture company which will hold the Property if it invests $25M in exploration expenditures and makes $2.4M of cash payments to Luminex over a four-year period.

BHP will have the right to earn an additional 9% ownership interest by sole funding an additional $10M of expenditures and making an additional $4.6M of cash payments over a further two-year period, increasing BHP’s aggregate ownership to 60%.

A further 10% ownership interest can be earned by BHP by funding an additional $40M of expenditures, taking aggregate ownership to 70%.

Assuming the completion of the Third Earn-in, Luminex will retain a 30% interest in the Property and would be responsible for funding its 30% pro rata share of any capital required to further explore, develop or construct a mine at the Property.

Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, BHP will pay $0.1M due upon signing the Earn-In Agreement and $0.2M due upon completion of the transfer of the Property to the joint venture company.

BHP will also reimburse expenses totaling ~$0.2M and approved June 2019 expenses related to the Property.