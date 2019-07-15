Ratings open up on Grocery Outlet

Analyst coverage on Grocery Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:GO) is pouring in after the quiet period expired.

Bullish initiations have been turned in by Jefferies (Buy, price target $41), Cowen (Outperform), Telsey Advisory Group (Outperform, $40 PT) and Deutsche Bank (Buy, $40 PT).

Sounding more cautious are Barclays (Equal-weight, $32 PT), Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight, $30 PT), Goldman Sachs (Neutral, $32 PT), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Neutral, $37 price objective) and Guggenheim (Neutral).