Overstock may sell retail unit; shares fall 1.1% premarket

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) slips 1.1% in premarket trading after CEO Patrick Byrne says in a letter to shareholders that the company will sell its retail business "if it makes sense and we get a good offer."

"Otherwise we will operate the retail business as though we are going to hold it forever," he adds.

Plans to maximize profit from the retail unit to fund blockchain efforts.

Says retail's recovery in 2019 exceeded its expectations; now sees 2019 retail EBITDA improvement ~$120M vs. 2018, up from prior estimate of ~$115M.

Byrne admits he "made a terrible mistake by trying to emulate" rival Wayfair for a few quarters.