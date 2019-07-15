Neon up 13% premarket on neoantigen cancer vaccine data

Thinly traded micro cap Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) is up 13% premarket on modestly higher volume in reaction to positive topline results from a Phase 1b clinical trial, NT-001, evaluating NEO-PV-01, its personal neoantigen vaccine candidate, combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab), in patients with advanced/metastatic melanoma, smoking-associated non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) or bladder cancer.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) had not been readed at a median follow-up of 13.4 months in 34 metastatic melanoma patients. Median PFS was 5.6 months in 27 metastatic NSCLC patients (median follow-up of 12.0 months) and 21 metastatic bladder cancer patients (median follow-up of 14.7 months).

The response rates were 47%, 22% and 24%, respectively.

Development is ongoing. More detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.