Fortuna Silver Q2 silver output rises 3%, gold falls 7% Y/Y

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) reports Q2 production of 2.4M oz. of silver, 13.5K oz. of gold, 6.9M lbs. of lead and 11.1M lbs. of zinc, and says it is on track to meet full-year production guidance of 8.2M-9M oz. of silver and 49K-54K oz. of gold, or 11.7M-12.9M silver equiv. oz.

Total H1 production reached 4.6M oz. of silver and 26.8K oz. of gold, coming in 5% above and 1% below the company's mid-year projection, respectively.

FSM says the San Jose mine in Mexico produced 2.15M oz. of silver and 13.2K oz. of gold in Q2, 7% above and 4% below budget, respectively.

Also during the quarter, the Caylloma Mine in Peru produced 230K oz., 1% above budget.