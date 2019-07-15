Jaguar Health files for equity offering; shares down 8% premarket
Jul. 15, 2019 9:09 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)JAGXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for public offering of 3,519,061 Class A Units, each consisting of one common share and warrant to purchase one common share, and 12K Class B Units, each consisting of one share of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (valued at $1,000) and the equivalent number of warrants if the purchaser had bought Class A Units.
- The Offering price per Class A and Class B unit is $3.41 and $1000, respectively.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 527,859 Common and/or Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, and warrants to purchase up to 527,859 common shares.
- Net proceeds of ~$10.2M will be used for debt repayment and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.
- Shares are down 8% premarket.