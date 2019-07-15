Jaguar Health files for equity offering; shares down 8% premarket

Jul. 15, 2019 9:09 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)JAGXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for public offering of 3,519,061 Class A Units, each consisting of one common share and warrant to purchase one common share, and 12K Class B Units, each consisting of one share of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (valued at $1,000) and the equivalent number of warrants if the purchaser had bought Class A Units.
  • The Offering price per Class A and Class B unit is $3.41 and $1000, respectively.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 527,859 Common and/or Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, and warrants to purchase up to 527,859 common shares.
  • Net proceeds of ~$10.2M will be used for debt repayment and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.
  • Shares are down 8% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.