Zosano up 6% premarket on positive Qtrytpa data
Jul. 15, 2019 9:22 AM ETZosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)ZSANBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nano cap Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is up 6% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement of positive data on migraine candidate Qtrypta (zolmitriptan). The results were presented at the American Headache Society Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia.
- Data from a questionnaire called Migraine-ACT from 294 patients were presented. 96% reported that Qtrypta worked consistently the majority of the time, 85% reported that their headache pain disappeared within two hours, 84% reported that they were able to function normally within two hours and 94% were comfortable enough with the medication to plan their daily activities.
- Qtrypta is a patch worn on the skin that delivers zolmitriptan subcutaneously via drug-coated microprojections mounted on the facing of the patch.
- The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in Q4.