Companies need to wean off of LIBOR, NY Fed's Williams says

The London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) is only guaranteed to be around through the end of 2021, and while that seems a long way off, companies need to start their transitions to another benchmark rate soon, New York Fed President John C. Williams said in prepared remarks at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association today.

Williams's advice to companies: "If companies are going to use LIBOR, they need to start including robust fallback language in the contract, so that if LIBOR ceases to exist, chaos does not ensue."

He notes that the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) has been making progress, but the biggest challenge in improving liquidity and creating a term rate for SOFR is the market's reliance in LIBOR.

"We need a mindset shift where firms realize that every new U.S. dollar LIBOR contract written digs a deeper hole that will be harder to climb out of," he said.