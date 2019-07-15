UEC, ADXS among premarket gainers

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) +95% on positive CAP-1002 data.
Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) +19% on Gilead deal.
Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) +15% on neoantigen cancer vaccine data.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) +11% as new immune data from its ongoing ADXS-NEO Phase 1 clinical trial that further support the clinical potential for the neoantigen-directed immunotherapies.
Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) +11% on being acquired by Callon Petroleum.
American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) +13%.
Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) +10% as petition filed jointly with Ur-Energy under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, has been very successful.
Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) +8%.
Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) +6%.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) +5% on a second product collaboration with Chinatown Market.
Now read: Buy Uranium Shares Before July 15 »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox