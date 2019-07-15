FuelCell warns of potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) -19.2% pre-market after warning about its liquidity position, saying it has "significant short-term debt and other obligations currently due or maturing in less than one year which are in excess of the company's cash and current asset balance."

FCEL says it may be unable to refinance the Hercules credit facility; although the maturity date of the facility is April 1, 2020, FCEL says it may not meet certain covenant requirements if it is unable to refinance the Hercules credit facility by Aug. 9, 2019, which could result in a default.

FCEL says it may sell as much as $42M of common stock in an at-the-market sales plan, and plans to use any proceeds to pay down debt, including the Hercules facility and its loan from NRG Energy.