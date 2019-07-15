Hoth Therapeutics inks deal with George Washington University

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) has entered into an exclusive license option agreement with the George Washington University (GW) pertaining to its intellectual property on the use of Aprepitant in treating skin-related and other side effects from drugs used to treat cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hoth has an option to exclusively license two U.S. patents (Nos. 9,474,761 and 9,687,493) covering methods of using Aprepitant or other drugs that inhibit neurokinin-1 receptor function.

This agreement complements the rights provided to Hoth under the research collaboration with William B. Weglicki, M.D.'s laboratory at GW, which includes an option for Hoth to license any future inventions that may arise from the ongoing Hoth-funded studies at GW.

Should Hoth choose to license a product, the company will reward GW with financial milestones and royalties.