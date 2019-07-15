Strong ag outlook has BofA upgrade Deere

"Ultimately, Deere is an ag story but construction still accounts for over 30% of revenue. Deere dealer retail sales for NA construction equipment were up double-digit in June on a trailing three month basis, and our survey work suggests that dealer inventories are still balanced," according to Bank of America, which upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral.

"Meanwhile, the ag outlook into FY20 looks increasingly strong on surging grain prices, at a time when industrial earnings growth could be a scarce commodity in 2020."