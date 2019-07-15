Salesforce bull praises end demand checks

KeyBanc analyst Brent Bracelin says checks with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) customers and partners showed "healthy" end demand for the multi-cloud offerings.

Bracelin calls the MuleSoft and Tableau purchases intermediate opportunities for data modernization share gain. He thinks Tableau's revenue could nearly triple to $3B in 2023.

The analyst sees CRM's total revenues rising about 20% Y/Y to $19.3B in 2020.

Bracelin says the firm "would be aggressive buyers of CRM." KeyBanc has an Overweight rating and $180 PT on the company.

Salesforce shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $158.65.

CRM has a Buy average Sell Side rating.