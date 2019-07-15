Fed seen launching repo facility tool in early 2020 - Reuters

The Federal Reserve may test a new policy tool to lend to banks using Treasuries and other securities as collateral this year with an eye to launching it in early 2020, Reuters reports, citing Deutsche Bank strategist Steven Zeng.

The standing fixed-rate repurchase agreement, or repo facility, would help to protect against sharp spikes in interest rates in money markets, which are increasing in frequency at the end of each month and quarter.

Citi Research strategist Steve Kang, though, sees such a tool taking longer to implement -- at about Q3 2020.

Zeng said in a note that the program could lead the Fed to shrink its balance sheet -- now at $3.86T -- and could discourage banks from hoarding reserves and even out distribution of reserves to smaller banks.