BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run

BMO Capital Markets has downgraded Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) to Market Perform, based on valuation.

It's "not a call on the quarter" and the firm thinks Wednesday's earnings report will be fine, but analyst Daniel Salmon says the shares are fully valued after a 16% gain in 2019.

Omnicom's price has closed in on BMO's $86 target; it's pulled back 0.8% this morning to $84.04.

Sell-side analysts rate it Hold on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.