Provectus nabs fourth cancer combination therapy patent in U.S.

The USPTO has allowed Provectus' (OTC:PVCT) US patent application 15/804,357 for the combination of intratumoral PV-10 and systemic immunomodulatory therapy for the treatment of a range of solid tumor cancers.

This prospective new patent is the third continuation of USP 9,107,887, Provectus’ first and foundational cancer combination therapy patent granted by the USPTO in 2015.

It is also related to USP 9,808,524 and USP 9,839,688, which are also continuations and the Company’s second and third cancer combination therapy patents granted by the USPTO in 2017.

Pfizer is a co-assignee on all four awarded and allowed patents.