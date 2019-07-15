Carolina Financial to buy Carolina Trust in $100M deal

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) agrees to acquire Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ:CART) in a stock-and-cash transaction valued at ~$100.1M.

Carolina Trust shareholders will get 0.3 Carolina Financial share, or $10.57 in cash for each CART share held.

The cash per-share consideration represents a 38% premium to Carolina Trust's closing price of $7.66 on Friday, July 12.

Consideration will consist of 90% Carolina Financial stock and 10% cash.

As of March 31, 2019, Carolina Trust reported assets of $621M, gross loans of $474M and deposits of $523M; upon completion, the combined company will have more than $4.65B in assets, $3.1B in loans, and $3.3B in deposits.