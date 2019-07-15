GeoPark provides Q2 operational update

GeoPark (GPRK -0.4% ) reported overall Q2 oil & gas production of 39,201 boepd, +9% Y/Y, due to increased production in Colombia and Chile, partially offset by lower production in Brazil and to a lesser extent in Argentina.

Oil production reached 34,261 bopd and represented 87% of total reported production.

Average net production in Colombia grew 15% to 32,191 boepd, reflecting continued exploration, appraisal & development drilling in the Llanos 34 block.

Gas production decreased 12% to 29.6 mmcfpd due to a temporary demand curtailment in Brazil