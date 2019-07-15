More on Luby's Q3 results

Luby's (LUB) reports same-store sales decreased 4% in Q3.

Segment revenue: Restaurant sales $65.6M (-15.7%); Culinary contract services $7.6M (+15.2% Y/Y); Franchise revenue $1.5M (+7.1%); Vending revenue of $0.1M (-13.6%).

Segment Restaurant sales: Luby's Cafeterias $45.1M (-8.2%); Fuddruckers $15.3M (-25.7%); Combo locations $4.6M (-4.8%) & Cheeseburger in Paradise of $0.8M (-76.4%).

Same-Store Restaurant Sales: Luby's Cafeterias -3%; Fuddruckers -11.2%; Combo locations -11.1% & Cheeseburger in Paradise -0.6%.

Restaurant Counts: Total count of 130 of which Luby's Cafeterias 80; Fuddruckers 49; Cheeseburger in Paradise 1.

Store level profit was 10.2%, an improvement of 170 bps despite a decline in same-store sales, was the result of effective cost management in several areas.

Adj. EBITDA decreased $0.3M to -$0.257M.

Q3 net debt of $32.6M; capex decreased to $1.1M; had $3.2M in available cash; $9.6M in restricted cash, and $110.2M in total shareholders' equity.

