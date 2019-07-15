Nomura picks favorites in the cruise line sector

Nomura weighs in on the cruise line sector ahead of the release of Q2 earnings across the sector.

"We expect NCLH and RCL to have more constructive forward booking commentary than CCL did in its June outlook and beat more recent diminished yield expectations," previews analyst Harry Curtis.

Curtis and team also expect onboard spending and ticket prices to top expectations.

Nomura has a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +1.2% ) and Royal Caribbean (RCL +2.2% ), while Carnival (CCL +0.6% ) is slotted at Neutral.

"RCL and NCLH have underperformed badly since early May, (Cuba, CCL and yield skepticism) and are valued at 10x and 8.5x 2020E EPS despite nearly mid-teens EPS growth, improving ROIC and strong balance sheets."