First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $441.32M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fhn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.