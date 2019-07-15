United Continental Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.09 (+26.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.37B (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ual has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.

