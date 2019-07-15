Fulton Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $218.51M (+40.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fult has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.