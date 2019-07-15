Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon

Chevron (CVX +0.3% ) has not done enough to stop a spill that dumped 800K gallons of crude oil and water into a Kern County, Calif., canyon, says California's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources, which wants the company to take further action to halt the flow.

The state has issued CVX a notice of violation ordering it to stop steam injections around the area where the seep was occurring in the Cymric oil field; the seep where CVX injects steam to extract underground crude oil has been happening on and off since May.

CVX says no new fluid has come to the surface since Tuesday and that 90% of the released material has been recovered.

The directive comes after California Gov. Newsom fired the head of the division over an increase in hydraulic fracturing permits and amid a conflict of interest probe of other division employees.