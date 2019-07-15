Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.44 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.39B (-2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jnj has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.