Gulf of Mexico rigs, Louisiana refineries to re-start operations after Barry

Some producers in the Gulf of Mexico have begun to re-staff their offshore crude and natural gas platforms following the passage of Tropical Storm Barry.

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.2% ) says it is returning workers to its three GoM platforms where staff was evacuated, with "minimal production impact."

Chevron (CVX +0.1% ) says it is in the process of restarting six crude oil platforms that it shut, and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.1% ) says it is still monitoring the situation and its assets in Auger, Salsa and Enchilada remain shut-in with production in the Mars Corridor curtailed.

BHP (BHP +0.7% ) says expects to return workers to its two shut assets today, while Enbridge (ENB +0.2% ) plans to return crew to an offshore natural gas platform.

Louisiana's oil refineries, which account for ~18% of total U.S. operable refining capacity, were largely spared from the storm's destruction.

Phillips 66 (PSX -0.2% ) says its Alliance refinery is being prepared for restart today after shutting it down on Friday.

PBF Energy's (PBF -3.7% ) Chalmette refinery cut production rates slightly because Barry halted new deliveries of crude.

XOM says its refinery and chemical plant in Baton Rouge and a storage terminal in Sorrento, La., respectively, are operating normally.