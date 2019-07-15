Commerce Bancshares Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Commerce Bancshares (OTC:CBSH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $339.94M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cbsh has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.