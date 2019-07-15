Biohaven up 5% on publication of late-stage data on migraine med Zydis

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN +4.8% ) is up on below-average volume in response the publication of Phase 3 results on migraine med Zydis (rimegepant) orally dissolving tablet in The Lancet.

The data showed that treatment with Zydis statistically significantly increased freedom from pain and freedom from the most-bothersome symptom within two hours of a single dose compared to placebo. It demonstrated superiority to placebo on 21 prespecified endpoints.

All three Phase 3 studies were successful.

The company filed a U.S. marketing application last quarter with a priority review voucher that permits a six-month review clock.