Cintas Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctas has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.