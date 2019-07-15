Pinnacle Financial Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.44M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pnfp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.