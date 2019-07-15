Legal win for TrueCar

TrueCar (TRUE -1.1% ) discloses that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the company’s motion to reconsider an earlier decision to deny its motion for summary judgment in the New York Lanham Act Litigation brought against the company by certain dealer plaintiffs.

The court granted the company's motion for summary judgment as to the entirety of the plaintiffs' Lanham Act claims. If the plaintiffs appeal the new ruling, TrueCar says it will defend itself vigorously.

SEC Form 8-K