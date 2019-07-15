Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings

Nomura analyst Christopher Eberle maintains a Buy rating on Microsoft (MSFT) and raises the target from $131 to $161.

Eberle: "Material upside to numbers appears likely to be less in fiscal 2019 than in years past, but we believe Microsoft’s best-in-class management team will continue to execute as it has in previous years. We continue to believe Microsoft’s positioning in enterprise software places it at the crux of driving customers' digital transformation."

The firm expects "relatively in-line" results when Microsoft reports earnings on Thursday. Consensus estimates have revenue at $32.78B with $1.21.

Microsoft has a Buy average Sell Side rating.