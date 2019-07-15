ConEd under fire after weekend NYC blackout

Consolidated Edison (ED -0.4% ), already under fire because of various mechanical breakdowns in recent years, faces renewed calls to overhaul its network after a five-hour blackout in a large section of Manhattan left 73K customers without power Saturday night.

A transformer explosion at West 49th Street cascaded into a widespread outage that cut power subways, homes and businesses.

New York Gov. Cuomo, expressing frustration over what he described as repeated failures on ConEd's system, and NYC Mayor de Blasio were quick to criticize the company.

ConEd President Timothy Cawley says the incident was not caused by a weather-related surge in power demand, and with NYC bracing for daily peak temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s over the next few days, assures that the utility's electrical system will be able to handle a pickup in demand in air conditioning in the coming days.

"We are prepared to the end of the week," Cawley says. "We could still serve the system on the hottest day of the year."