Goldman Sachs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.03 (-15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.88B (-5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Goldman Sachs has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.

