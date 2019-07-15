Nielsen +4.3% amid report KKR is nearing deal for company

Nielsen Group (NLSN +4.3% ) is higher today alongside a report in Intereconomia that KKR is close to a deal for the company at $30/share.

That would mark a 26% premium to today's already-higher price.

Nielsen has considered a sale of one of its segments or the company as a whole for some time, though a deal seems to have stalled in April and Nielsen looked to cut its sales price to keep Advent and Goldman Sachs interested in a deal. That was just before Advent was reported to have backed out.