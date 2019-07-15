Nielsen +4.3% amid report KKR is nearing deal for company (updated)

Nielsen Group (NLSN +4.3%) is higher today alongside a report in Intereconomia that KKR is close to a deal for the company at $30/share.
That would mark a 26% premium to today's already-higher price.
Nielsen has considered a sale of one of its segments or the company as a whole for some time, though a deal seems to have stalled in April and Nielsen looked to cut its sales price to keep Advent and Goldman Sachs interested in a deal. That was just before Advent was reported to have backed out.
Updated: Sources are throwing water on the report, with one close to the matter calling it a "false rumor." NLSN has pared gains to +2.3% as of 12:12 p.m.
