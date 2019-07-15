Ceased Broadcom-Symantec talks a 'head scratcher' - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives questions the ceased acquisition talks between Broadcom (AVGO +1.6% ) and Symantec (SYMC -13.3% ) due to the "myriad of challenges the company has on the horizon."

Ives: "This is a game of high stakes poker and ultimately Symantec’s Board wanted a minimum of $28 per share in a bid which was at the high end of the range ($26-$28) that we believe would have been fair value in a transaction with Broadcom. "

Wedbush maintains a Neutral rating on SYMC and a $19 price target. Symantec has a Neutral Quant rating.