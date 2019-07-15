CSX Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.14B (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.

