Prologis in talks for a $4B warehouse deal - Bloomberg

Prologis (PLD +0.6% ) is in talks to buy warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust for ~$4B, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

IPT's owner, Black Creek Group, put the nontraded real-estate investment trust up for sale in February.

Warehouses and logistics are an attractive sector due to strong growth and occupancy rates. Some of that growth is due to the success of e-commerce businesses.

The IPT portfolio has an average age of 20 years, is 96% leased, and has total of 37.6M square feet, Bloomberg has reported.

Though its tenants include FedEx and Amazon.com, no one occupant accounts for more than 3% of IPT's annualized base rent.