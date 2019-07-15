Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$4.15 (+31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.98B (+13.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Canadian Pacific Railway has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.

