Flexion up 3% on new Zilretta data

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN +2.6% ) perks up on below-average volume in response to new data on the repeat administration of Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) in patients with knee osteoarthritis. The results were presented at the American Orthopedic Society Sports Medicine conference in Boston

An analysis of 179 patients who received two injections of Zilretta showed a (moderate or greater) response rate of more than 80%, including more than 65% considered substantial responders (at least a 50% reduction in pain at week 12 following each injection).

The FDA approved Zilretta, administered as a single injection only, in October 2017. The company filed a U.S. application in December 2018 for repeat injections. The agency's action date is October 14.