Endeavour Silver +4% on acquisition of exploration and exploitation rights in two mines in Mexico

Endeavour Silver (EXK +4.3% ) acquired the exploration and exploitation rights to two properties adjacent to the Guanacevi Mine in Durango State, Mexico; both properties cover possible extensions of Endeavour orebodies.

The El Porvenir property is adjacent to the operating Porvenir Norte mine and covers the updip extension of the Porvenir Norte orebody.

El Curso property lies adjacent to the now closed Porvenir Cuatro mine and covers any possible northwest extension of the Porvenir Cuatro orebody.

Refinadora Plata Guanacevi, a subsidiary of Endeavour, has acquired a 10 year right to explore and exploit the El Porvenir and El Cursoproperties from Ocampo Mining, a subsidiary of Grupo Frisco