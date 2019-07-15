Boeing 737 MAX grounding could stretch into 2020 - WSJ

Boeing (BA -1% ) is today's biggest Dow Jones decliner following a weekend WSJ report that its 737 MAX jet may stay grounded until early 2020 due to the time it will take to fix flight control software and complete other steps.

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -2.2% ) also trades sharply lower.

No firm timeline has been established but under the latest scenario, the global MAX fleet is now anticipated to return to the air in January 2020, a full 12 months after Boeing proposed its initial replacement of software eventually implicated in a pair of fatal crashes, according to the report, citing some Federal Aviation Administration officials and pilot union leaders.

Boeing executives, FAA engineers and international regulators have steadily expanded their safety analyses to cover a growing list of issues spanning everything from emergency recovery procedures to potentially suspect electronic components.

In recent days, American Airlines and United Airlines said they would keep the 737 MAX off their schedules into November (I, II).