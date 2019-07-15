Ardagh to spin off metal packaging business in $2.5bn deal

Ardagh Group (ARD -3.8% ) agrees to spin-off its Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business to Exal, producer of aluminum containers, to form Trivium Packaging, for $2.5B.

The combined entity currently controlled by Ontario Teachers' will operate 57 production facilities, principally across Europe and the Americas, with ~7,800 employees

Pro forma revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 was $2.7B and $469M, respectively.

Additionally, Trivium expects synergies of ~$40M over the next few years.

Upon completion of the transaction, Ardagh will hold a 43% in Trivium, with 57% controlled by Ontario Teachers'.