Nomura to pay $25M to customers on misleading MBS trades

Nomura (NMR -0.3% ) will pay ~$25M to customers for its failure to adequately supervise traders in mortgage-backed securities, both CMBS and RMBS, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

According to the SEC’s orders, several Nomura traders misled customers about the prices at which Nomura had bought securities, the amount of profit Nomura would receive on the customers’ potential trades, and who currently owned the securities, with traders often pretending that they were still negotiating with a third-party seller when Nomura had, in fact, already bought a security.

To settle the charges, Nomura agreed to be censured and to reimburse customers the full amount of firm profits earned on any RMBS or CMBS trades in which a misrepresentation was identified, paying more than $20.7M to RMBS customers and over $4.2M to CMBS customers.

Nomura also agreed to pay a $1M penalty in the RMBS-related case and a $500,000 penalty in the CMBS-related case.