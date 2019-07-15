SINTX Technologies stockholder approve reverse stock split and promote David O’Brien to COO
- SINTX Technologies (SINT -7.9%) announce that its stockholders voted in favor of reverse stock split at a ratio of between 1 for 2 and 1 for 30.
- The approval of the proposed reverse stock split should allow the Company to regain compliance with the NASDAQ minimum bid listing requirements.
- The Board of Directors will determine the final reverse split ratio, and the split is expected to be effective on or before July 29, 2019.
- Concurrently, the company promotes David O’Brien to Chief Operating Officer, who currently serves as the Vice President and General Manager