SINTX Technologies stockholder approve reverse stock split and promote David O’Brien to COO

Jul. 15, 2019 12:19 PM ETSintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT)SINTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • SINTX Technologies (SINT -7.9%) announce that its stockholders voted in favor of reverse stock split at a ratio of between 1 for 2 and 1 for 30.
  • The approval of the proposed reverse stock split should allow the Company to regain compliance with the NASDAQ minimum bid listing requirements.
  • The Board of Directors will determine the final reverse split ratio, and the split is expected to be effective on or before July 29, 2019.
  • Concurrently, the company promotes David O’Brien to Chief Operating Officer, who currently serves as the Vice President and General Manager
