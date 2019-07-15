Citigroup posts `solid" Q2 numbers - Regents Research

Citigroup (C -0.4% ) turned in a "solid set of numbers," says SA contributor Regents Research's Piers Brown, adding there's "very little in there that you can criticize."

Investment banking revenue, down 10% Y/Y, came better than guidance of down mid-teens.

He notes tailwind from stock repurchases, which have reduced share count about 10% Y/Y.

Management confirmed return on tangible common equity guidance at 12% for FY2019 and 13.5% for FY2020 on the earnings call. "If they can deliver this then the stock looks pretty cheap on 1x P/TNAV," Brown said.

