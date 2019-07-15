Schwab in talks to buy USAA wealth, brokerage units - WSJ

Charles Schwab (SCHW +2.1% ) is in talks to buy wealth-management and brokerage units from USAA for ~$2B, which would push the discount broker further into financial advice and wealth management.

The deal could add ~$100B of assets from closely held USAA, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Schwab already has more than $3.5T in client assets.

If the deal does proceed, then USAA, which provides a range of financial services to military customers, would become more of a pure-play insurer.